PSC will work to become a shining example of what public service can be - Fikeni

Somadoda Fikeni said following the 'unfortunate incident' related to the PSC’s former DG, the organisation must ensure that there are no other loopholes.

JOHANNESBURG - The Public Service Commission (PSC) is rebuilding its reputation following the scandal involving its former director-general who was fired for abusing his power by hiring the mother of his child to a senior position.

This is according to its newly-appointed commissioner, Professor Somadoda Fikeni, who took over the reins months after President Cyril Ramaphosa axed Dovhani Mamphiswana.

The PSC’s mandate is to promote democratic principles and values in the public service by investigating and monitoring public administration among other duties.

Fikeni said that following the "unfortunate incident" related to the PSC’s former DG, the organisation must ensure that there were no other loopholes.

“Key is, did we learn lessons? Did we tighten up the systems so that the chances of this happening in the future cannot be great, so that they are reduced to the bare minimum?”

He said that moving forward, the entity would work to ensure that it became a shining example of what public service should be.

Fikeni will also be working on the high vacancy rate at the PSC so that it is fully capacitated to meet its demanding role in ensuring that the public service is ethical and professionalised.

