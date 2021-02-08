PSA: Govt must go to India and get back the money paid for vaccines

The association said South Africans could not afford to wait any longer for its citizens to be vaccinated.

JOHANNESBURG - The Public Servants Association (PSA) on Monday said it was extremely concerned about the pace of the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines.

This follows government's decision to halt the rollout of the first batch of the AstraZeneca vaccines after data showing it gives minimal protection against mild infection from the new variant detected in South Africa.

The Department of Health also found that vaccines arrived in the country with an April expiry date, which was only picked up on its arrival.

PSA spokesperson Reuben Maleka said given its efficacy, the vaccine should be discontinued.

“Government must go back to India and obviously get the money back that was paid on something that is not going to be useful and procure something that we can actually use so that the country can start vaccination. We can’t wait, as warned by scientists because we need to get vaccinated before winter starts.”

