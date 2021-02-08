PP: Gigaba had right to waive requirements in early naturalisation for Guptas

JOHANNESBURG - A report by the Public Protector states that former Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba had the right to waive requirements in the Citizenship Amendment Act when he granted Gupta family members early naturalisation.

The report, which was released on Monday morning, details how the allegation that Gigaba abused his power without proper validation of the requisite exceptional circumstances is unsubstantiated.

But it does find that there were other problems with the naturalisation.

The Public Protector said while Gigaba had the discretion to grant the approval for the naturalisation of his “alleged acquaintances,” he relied on inaccurate information to do so.

The report shows that those who furnished the former minister with information for the processing of the early naturalisation application by the Gupta family included former officials DG Mkuseli Apleni, deputy DG Vusumuzi Mkhize among others.

The Public Protector states in the report that information obtained during their investigation indicates that it was only established by a Parliament ordered verification process and that there were material misrepresentations, and inaccuracies with the information contained in the motivation relied upon by the minister.

Gigaba came under fired when it became public that the Guptas were granted the documents despite not meeting the criteria, with criticism that he approved the move due to his alleged close relationship with the family members who have since fled the country.

