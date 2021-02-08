Police call for info after burned bodies of 2 girls discovered in Atteridgeville

Local police were alerted to the bodies by members of the community, and upon arrival at the scene made the gruesome discovery.

JOHANNESBURG - Tshwane police are investigating a case of murder after the charred remains of two female minors were discovered in an abandoned building in Atteridgeville, Extension 7 last Friday.

Local police were alerted to the bodies by members of the community, and upon arrival at the scene made the gruesome discovery. The bodies were burnt beyond recognition while the identities of the deceased are yet to be determined.

Police appealed to anyone who may have information that could assist in unravelling this case, to urgently contact Atteridgeville SAPS.

