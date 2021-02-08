Overhills residents in Kleinmond threaten protests over lack of electricity

More than 600 residents have been urging local government to provide basic services such as electricity.

CAPE TOWN - The Overhills informal settlement in Kleinmond in the Western Cape slammed the Overstrand Municipality for failing to service the community with electricity for four years.

Residents of the settlement said that they had been demanding electricity for four years, but that their calls had been ignored.

Community leader Khaya Mantshinga said all they want is to do is simply switch on the lights and make food safely.

"Some use gas, which is very dangerous, we have been victims of fires for many and some rely on illegal connections.

Those illegal connections are so dangerous when it comes to children."

The community was due to meet with officials on Monday, followed by protest action.

"The only language government understands is when people burn tyres. We will go to the streets now," said Mantshinga.

Mantshinga added he hoped that the municipality would take their requests seriously and not go another four years without electricity.

