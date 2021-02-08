20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 1°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 0°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 12°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
Go

No scientific evidence to prove 5G mutates coronavirus, scientists reiterate

The Council for Scientific and Industrial Research has on Monday held a briefing to unpack the technology as well as address concerns around whether 5G presents a health risk.

FILE: This undated handout image obtained August 11, 2020, courtesy of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIH/NIAID), shows a transmission electron micrograph of SARS-CoV-2 virus particles, isolated from a patient, captured and colour-enhanced at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility in Fort Detrick, Maryland. Picture: National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases/AFP.
FILE: This undated handout image obtained August 11, 2020, courtesy of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIH/NIAID), shows a transmission electron micrograph of SARS-CoV-2 virus particles, isolated from a patient, captured and colour-enhanced at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility in Fort Detrick, Maryland. Picture: National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases/AFP.
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Scientists have yet again debunked the myth that 5G technology mutates the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

On 7 January 2020, ‘Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus 2’ (SARS-CoV-2) was confirmed as the causative agent of ‘Coronavirus Disease 2019’ or COVID-19.

The Council for Scientific and Industrial Research has on Monday held a briefing to unpack the technology as well as address concerns around whether 5G presents a health risk.

READ: Cyril Ramaphosa: COVID corrupt will not get to enjoy their ill-gotten gains

There have been several conspiracy theories linked to the high-speed connectivity tech, including an association with cancer, effects on the skin and the spreading of COVID-19.

Senior researcher at Next Generation Health Essa Suleman said all conspiracy theories related to COVID-19 and 5G are false.

“Many of these health hazards are unfounded based on science that can’t be replicated, misinformation and fake news.”

READ: Climate change may have had 'key role' in pandemic: study

He said 5G has already been rolled out in several countries, and many regions without the technology have had significant COVID-19 infection rates.

“Look at the WHO coronavirus dashboard, many parts of the world where there are no 5G rollouts still had significant numbers of COVID-19.”

Scientists have also rubbished the conspiracy theory that governments would use COVID-19 vaccines to spy on citizens.

WATCH: SA's AstraZeneca vaccine rollout on hold; J&J vaccine effective against variant

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2021 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA