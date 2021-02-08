No scientific evidence to prove 5G mutates coronavirus, scientists reiterate

The Council for Scientific and Industrial Research has on Monday held a briefing to unpack the technology as well as address concerns around whether 5G presents a health risk.

CAPE TOWN - Scientists have yet again debunked the myth that 5G technology mutates the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

On 7 January 2020, ‘Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus 2’ (SARS-CoV-2) was confirmed as the causative agent of ‘Coronavirus Disease 2019’ or COVID-19.

The Council for Scientific and Industrial Research has on Monday held a briefing to unpack the technology as well as address concerns around whether 5G presents a health risk.

There have been several conspiracy theories linked to the high-speed connectivity tech, including an association with cancer, effects on the skin and the spreading of COVID-19.

Senior researcher at Next Generation Health Essa Suleman said all conspiracy theories related to COVID-19 and 5G are false.

“Many of these health hazards are unfounded based on science that can’t be replicated, misinformation and fake news.”

He said 5G has already been rolled out in several countries, and many regions without the technology have had significant COVID-19 infection rates.

“Look at the WHO coronavirus dashboard, many parts of the world where there are no 5G rollouts still had significant numbers of COVID-19.”



Scientists have also rubbished the conspiracy theory that governments would use COVID-19 vaccines to spy on citizens.

