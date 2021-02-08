Ngobeni & co-accused to appear in court for fraud & corruption pre-trail

The R47 million fraud case relates to the supply of KwaZulu-Natal police accommodation during the 2010 soccer World Cup.

DURBAN - The fraud and corruption case involving former KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Mmamonnye Ngobeni returned to the Durban High Court on Monday for a pre-trial hearing.

She was last in court in December, along with retired police officer Navin Madhoe and politically connected businessman Toshan Panday, while a fourth accused, former police Captain Aswin Narainpershad, failed to appear because he was observing COVID-19 protocols.

The R47 million fraud case relates to the supply of KwaZulu-Natal police accommodation during the 2010 Soccer World Cup.

The three police officers were accused of colluding with Panday.

Ngobeni faced corruption charges relating to payments made towards her husband’s birthday party, a failure to disclose the benefits received from Panday as well as a charge of defeating the administration of justice.

Panday was alleged to have connived with Madhoe to offer former KZN Hawks head Johan Booysen a R2 million bribe to subvert the investigation against them.

At their last court appearance, State advocate, Dorien Paver submitted a racketeering certificate signed by the National Director of Public Prosecutions along with the racketeering indictment.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.