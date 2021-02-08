Dudu Myeni back in court to appeal delinquency order

Myeni is arguing that her removal from positions she holds is impacting negatively on her finances.

JOHANNESBURG - The delinquency case brought against disgraced former South African Airways (SAA) chair Dudu Myeni returns to the High Court in Pretoria on Monday.

Myeni is appealing an interim order which declared her a delinquent director for life.

One of the orders given was that Myeni immediately vacates all directorship positions she held.

Civil society organisation Outa is back in the high court challenging another attempt by Myeni to escape a lifetime delinquency order.

Myeni wants the enforcement order removed pending the outcome of any appeal process.

Late last year, Judge Ronel Tolmay dismissed Meyni's application to appeal against the delinquency order itself.

Outa is opposed to the application, as spokesperson Stephanie Fick explains: "The interim court order was granted to Outa resulting in the immediate enforcement of the lifetime delinquency order against Myeni."

The matter will be heard by a full bench.

