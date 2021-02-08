Mpumalanga premier to meet families affected by heavy rains

Tropical storm Eloise, accompanied by heavy rain, left a trail of destruction, damaging several homes and leaving many families displaced.

JOHANNESBURG - Mpumalanga Premier Refilwe Mtsweni-Tsipane is expected to visit areas affected by the recent heavy rains and flooding in the province on Monday.

At least eight people drowned in rivers, dams and water streams in the province, while five people including a 13-year-old boy were still missing.

Tropical storm Eloise, accompanied by heavy rain, left a trail of destruction, damaging several homes and leaving many families displaced.

“We’ve got 70 houses that were severely damaged in Mkhuhlu and then in Acornhoek, 30 houses were severely damaged. Both the department, working with the local municipality, as well as the Ehlanzeni District, will provide temporary shelter for the affected families to make sure they are provided with food, they are provided with mattresses and blankets” said provincial Cooperative Governance spokesperson George Mthethwa.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.