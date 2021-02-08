20°C / 22°C
Minister Patricia de Lille confirms death of husband, Edwin, after long illness

In paying tribute to her husband, Minister de Lille remembered him as a loving father and husband who supported her throughout her political career, giving her the freedom to fully pursue her work.

From left: Alistair, Patricia and Edwin de Lille. Picture: Patricia de Lille.
From left: Alistair, Patricia and Edwin de Lille. Picture: Patricia de Lille.
31 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Edwin de Lille, the husband of Public Works Minister Patricia de Lille, has died following a long illness.

The De Lille's were married for 49 years and had one child together, Alistair de Lille.

In paying tribute to her husband, Minister de Lille remembered him as a loving father and husband who supported her throughout her political career, giving her the freedom to fully pursue her work.

“Our marriage was built on respect. Eddie was a true partner in the sense of the word and never stopped me from following my convictions. There was respect and support until his final days and I will miss him dearly," she said.

Timeline

