Minister Patricia de Lille confirms death of husband, Edwin, after long illness

JOHANNESBURG - Edwin de Lille, the husband of Public Works Minister Patricia de Lille, has died following a long illness.

The De Lille's were married for 49 years and had one child together, Alistair de Lille.

In paying tribute to her husband, Minister de Lille remembered him as a loving father and husband who supported her throughout her political career, giving her the freedom to fully pursue her work.

“Our marriage was built on respect. Eddie was a true partner in the sense of the word and never stopped me from following my convictions. There was respect and support until his final days and I will miss him dearly," she said.

It is with great sadness that I announce the passing of my husband, Edwin de Lille. He passed away late last night after a long illness. We were married for 49 years and he was a true partner and supporter always giving me the freedom to pursue my work in serving the country. pic.twitter.com/uoN9WHijMx Patricia de Lille (@PatriciaDeLille) February 8, 2021

