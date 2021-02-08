Meeting to address Nyanga taxi violence to be held on Monday

CAPE TOWN - A meeting to help quell tensions within the Nyanga taxi industry is expected to be held on Monday.

On Friday, two men, believed to be taxi owners, were shot dead while sitting in a vehicle.

The Nyanga community policing forum (CPF) pleaded with taxi role players not to retaliate or resort to violence when dealing with issues.

"We should be proactive in terms of doing mediation so that we can make sure whenever there are those issues they get sorted without any blood," said the forum's Dumisani Qwebe.

Friday's shooting left residents and commuters fearful of another.

"We are trying to make sure that we calm the situation down because if we can't stop it now, it will affect passengers," Qwebe said.

In November, gunmen killed five people in a taxi in Nyanga.

Four months earlier, three people were shot dead in similar attacks.

