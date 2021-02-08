Masuku & Diko's ANC hearing into PPE corruption expected to conclude this month

The process got under way over the weekend and related to their alleged involvement in corruption linked to personal protective equipment (PPE) contracts.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) disciplinary hearing involving former Gauteng Health MEC Bandile Masuku and presidential spokesperson Khusela Diko will be concluded before the end of the month.

A R132 million PPE tender was allegedly fraudulently awarded to a company owned by Diko’s husband, Thandisizwe Diko.

The hearing was postponed last month due to a request for further particulars.

Over the weekend, the party announced that Masuku and Diko were before the committee again to answer to the allegations against them.

The hearing is led by ANC secretary in Gauteng, Jacob Khawe.

The party wanted to be given space to deal with the matter as it hoped the process would be finalised later this month before it was referred to the provincial executive committee for consideration.

