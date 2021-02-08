Man accused of assaulting CT journo throws mask, swears at officials in court

Craig Peiser allegedly ripped eNCA journalist Monique Mortlock’s mask off her face on Saturday while she was covering an anti-lockdown protest on Fish Hoek beach. He was then arrested by police.

SIMONSTOWN - The man accused of assaulting a reporter at a beach protest appeared in the Simonstown Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

We are on Fish Hoek Beach to cover the #WeAreMore protest against lockdown. But one of the organisers just assaulted me, even with officers around us. He refuses to speak to me because Im wearing a mask. @eNCA pic.twitter.com/BYx991Qmd0 Monique Mortlock (@MoniqueMortlock) February 6, 2021

Peiser was aggressive and uncooperative at his court appearance.

He refused to wear a mask and used abusive language when he spoke to the magistrate and prosecutor, going as far as throwing his mask at the magistrate.

The prosecutor was left in tears.

Even before his actual appearance, Peiser argued with security guards and other court officials.

After entering the courtroom, he could be heard shouting and swearing.

#JournalistAssault The accused has just arrived at court. LP pic.twitter.com/URhG6PLXJL EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 8, 2021

#JournalistAssault Security officials have asked the suspect to lower his voice. LP pic.twitter.com/0faYOMO6bj EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 8, 2021

#JournalistAssault Hes proceeded to throw his mask on the ground. Court security personnel have returned, as he also refuses to social distance. LP EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 8, 2021

#JournalistAssault The accused is now wearing his mask, and has entered the courtroom for his first appearance. LP EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 8, 2021

#JournalistAssault The suspect has lost his temper inside court, chucked his mask in the courtroom, swore at the magistrate and can be heard shouting, I am in charge, I have power here. LP EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 8, 2021

Peiser will be held at Pollsmoor Prison until his next court appearance later this week.

He will also undergo a psychiatric evaluation.

