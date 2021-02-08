20°C / 22°C
Man accused of assaulting CT journo throws mask, swears at officials in court

Craig Peiser allegedly ripped eNCA journalist Monique Mortlock’s mask off her face on Saturday while she was covering an anti-lockdown protest on Fish Hoek beach. He was then arrested by police.

Craig Peiser accused of assaulting a reporter at a beach protest appeared in the Simonstown Magistrates’ Court on Monday. Picture: Lizell Persens/EWN.
7 minutes ago

SIMONSTOWN - The man accused of assaulting a reporter at a beach protest appeared in the Simonstown Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

Craig Peiser allegedly ripped eNCA journalist Monique Mortlock’s mask off her face on Saturday, while she was covering an anti-lockdown protest on Fish Hoek beach. He was then arrested by police.

Peiser was aggressive and uncooperative at his court appearance.

He refused to wear a mask and used abusive language when he spoke to the magistrate and prosecutor, going as far as throwing his mask at the magistrate.

The prosecutor was left in tears.

Even before his actual appearance, Peiser argued with security guards and other court officials.

After entering the courtroom, he could be heard shouting and swearing.

Peiser will be held at Pollsmoor Prison until his next court appearance later this week.

He will also undergo a psychiatric evaluation.

