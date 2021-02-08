Prasa made it difficult for MPs to do oversight, Magadzi tells Zondo Inquiry

Former Transport Committee Chairperson Dikeledi Magadzi gave evidence on how the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) made it difficult for MPs to do oversight work.

CAPE TOWN - Parliamentary oversight remained the focus of the state capture commission.

Magadzi’s appearance followed that of two former MPs, Themba Godi and Makhosi Khoza.

Magadzi told the commission that former Prasa board chairperson Popo Molefe was an obstacle for the committee as it tried to conduct oversight at the state-run company.

She said that the committee had tried to get answers on two scandals at the rail agency.

“Mr Molefe would always remind us that we are overstepping our mark with respect to the oversight that we wanted to do and we are interfering with fiduciary duties as the board.”

Magadzi added that the high turnover of boards and executives only made matters worse.

“In five years, we’ve got like four boards, in five years you’ve got a plethora of acting group CEOs. Definitely, it becomes a challenge for you to put your fingers on the pulse.”

The commission will on Monday afternoon hear more Parliament-related evidence.

WATCH: Zondo Inquiry hears from MP Dikeledi Magadzi

