Judgment in Dudu Myeni’s delinquency appeal case reserved

JOHANNESBURG - Judgment has been reserved in the delinquency case against former South African Airways (SAA) chair Dudu Myeni.



Myeni approached the High Court in Pretoria to appeal an interim order declaring her a delinquent director for life.

It was also ordered that Myeni immediately vacate all directorship positions.

Myeni brought the case an on “extremely” urgent basis.

In her court papers, she contends that Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) failed to present exceptional circumstances that led the judge to her conclusion declaring her a delinquent director.

Myeni said Judge Ronel Tolmay also failed to explain why she came to that decision.

But Outa’s Stephanie Fick said the court must reject Myeni’s argument, adding they had presented a formidable case.

“The scale of Miss Myeni’s proven misconduct and maladministration during her time at SAA make this case sufficiently exceptional.”

Myeni has drawn widespread criticism for the demise of SAA, which is under business rescue.

