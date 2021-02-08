It would be reckless for SA to discard AstraZeneca vaccines - Mahdi

The rollout of that particular vaccine has been put on ice for the time being after early data showed that the AstraZeneca inoculation gave minimal protection against mild-to-moderate infection caused by the dominant variant.

CAPE TOWN - Wits University professor, Shabir Madhi, said that it would be reckless for South Africa to discard the AstraZeneca jabs.

Some provinces were preparing to start vaccinating their healthcare workers this week but the programme has been stalled.

Madhi said that scientists needed more time to interrogate the data.

"I think it would be highly reckless for us to discard the vaccine. We paid a high price for it and so the vaccines do have a role in protecting from severe disease. I think an important feature in all the vaccines is that generally, vaccines work much better in preventing severe disease."

And time could be limited, it was only recently discovered that that the first one million jabs currently in the country will expire in two months' time.

Madhi said that there were other options to put the vaccine to good use.

"If we're strategic in terms of the rollout, we might still be able to get the vaccine used, not two doses per individual but at least a single dose and we could possibly follow it up then with another vaccine and a few vaccines that might come online in the next two or three months."

