Gigaba abused power when granting Gupta family members early naturalisation - PP

Malusi Gigaba was Home Affairs minister when members of the controversial Gupta family became naturalised South Africans, in violation of the country's laws.

JOHANNESBURG - The Public Protector has found former Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba abused his power when he granted members of the Gupta family early naturalisation.

The report on Gigaba's conduct is among those being released by acting Public Protector Koleka Gcaleka on Monday morning.

