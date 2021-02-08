Frustrated Zondo lashes out at Parly for failing to act against Prasa corruption

Prasa was back in the spotlight on Monday with evidence from Parliament’s former transport committee chairperson Dikeledi Magadzi.

CAPE TOWN - Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has expressed his frustrations at Parliament’s failure to act against corruption and mismanagement at the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa).

Prasa was back in the spotlight on Monday with evidence from Parliament’s former transport committee chairperson Dikeledi Magadzi.

Magadzi is the third MP to give evidence related to parliamentary oversight.

READ: Prasa made it difficult for MPs to do oversight, Magadzi tells Zondo Inquiry

Zondo said the transport committee chaired by Magadzi was found wanting when it came to following up on what needed to be done by Prasa.

He has also raised concerns over how MPs watched as Prasa racked up billions in irregular expenditure for a number of years.

“This was a committee that was aware that there was a lot of instability, this was a committee that was aware that there was a lot of allegations of corruption... the Public Protector’s report was out. This was a committee that was aware that there was irregular expenditure that was ballooning.”

ALSO READ: Scopa to grill struggling SOEs over 'grim' audit outcomes

Magadzi has told the commission that as an African National Congress member of Parliament, she had to tow the party line when there were calls for an inquiry into Prasa.

“I am representing the African National Congress and, therefore, will always ensure that I always tow the party line and that is exactly what I did.”

_WATCH LIVE: State Capture Inquiry _

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.