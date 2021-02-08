Family of murdered Emaan Solomons (7) left disappointed as case postponed again

Eben Basson and Chivargo Fredericks briefly appeared in the Western Cape High Court on Friday for their first pre-trial hearing but the matter was postponed to 12 March.

CAPE TOWN - An Ocean View family is disappointed as the wheels of justice turn slowly against gangsters accused of killed a young girl.

Eben Basson and Chivargo Fredericks briefly appeared in the Western Cape High Court on Friday for their first pre-trial hearing.

They're accused of firing shots when 7-year-old Emaan Solomons was caught in the crossfire of gang violence in front of her home in February last year.

Azmir Oosthuizen attended court proceedings on Friday, hoping that there would be significant progress in the case against the two men accused of his 7-year-old daughter's murder.

Instead, it was a brief appearance and the matter was postponed to 12 March.

"We've been fighting for so long, about 11 months, in Simon's Town Court, and the high expectation was that justice would be served, unfortunately not."

Emaan Solomons is not the only child to have died as a result of gang violence in Ocean View in recent years.

Six-month-old Zahnia Woodward died after she was struck by a stray bullet while on her father's lap in 2016.

In September the following year, 9-year-old Aqeel Davids was killed when gangsters tried to flee from their rivals and ran into his family home.

They missed their targets and shot the little boy in the head instead.

