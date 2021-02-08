EL taxi driver begins serving life sentence for raping commuter

In October 2019, Anda Majavu raped the woman who was the last passenger in the taxi.

CAPE TOWN - An East London taxi driver has started serving a life sentence for raping a commuter.

He claimed she had initiated the encounter but could not explain her injuries.

The NPA's Anelisa Ngcakani said he pushed her into a ditch and covered her with shrubs, but she managed to free herself.

“A 35-year-old taxi driver was sentenced by the East London Regional Court to life imprisonment for raping a 22-year-old commuter in 2019. Anda Majavu picked the woman up as she was hitchhiking from Mdantsane to East London and raped her twice.”

