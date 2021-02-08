Barrydale wildfire brought under control, area being still being monitored

Overberg fire chief Reinhard Geldenhuys said they would continue to monitor the situation.

CAPE TOWN - A wildfire in the Barrydale area, in the Western Cape, has been brought under control on Monday.

Overberg fire chief Reinhard Geldenhuys said they would continue to monitor the situation.

“I’m happy to report that on Saturday late afternoon, we managed to close in the fire on the Barrydale side after eight days. It is being monitored still because we normally monitor our fires for 48 hours.”

The blaze broke out about two weeks ago and claimed the life of firefighter Melio van Rooy.

READ: Overberg firefighter Melio van Rooy paid the ultimate sacrifice

Approximately 10,000 hectares have burnt: “The bulk of that 10,000 hectares is actually ecologically very good. We’ve been planning, for quite a couple of years, to burn that section of the mountain. So, for agriculture and revegetation, it’s actually an ecologically good fire.”

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.