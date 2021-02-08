All ANC members must cooperate with Zondo inquiry - ANC Veterans League

The league said all members of the governing party should cooperate fully with the commission spearheaded by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) Veterans League has reaffirmed support for the ongoing inquiry into state capture, pleading with members not interested in complying with it to change their minds.

The league said all members of the governing party should cooperate fully with the commission, which is spearheaded by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.

This is in light of former President Jacob Zuma publicly announcing that he would defy an order from the Constitutional Court to return to the stand at the inquiry.

For the ANC Veterans League, a blanket approach to the Zondo commission is what the party’s members agreed on.

Its president Snuki Zikalala, without mentioning any names, said it was an ANC resolution to support and comply with the inquiry.

“We are the ones who appointed Deputy Chief Justice Zondo, so we have to comply and so 'we find it absurd that some of us are saying we are not going to comply'.”

He said while they were pleading heartily with those refusing to participate, the league didn’t understand the position of some as even ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa was set to testify.

“The president of the ANC and country is set to appear in front of the Zondo commission, so we don’t understand why some individuals are refusing to appear before the commission.”

There have been attempts to convince the former president to comply with the commission following his threat not to do so.

Zuma is scheduled to return to the inquiry from 15 February.

Meanwhile, just days following Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema's visit to Zuma, the ANC's MKMVA has announced it would also pay Nkandla a visit this week.

The association led by Kebby Maphatsoe, who is a strong Zuma ally, said it would go to the former president's home on Thursday in order to show him support.

In the short statement on Monday, the MKMVA also said it was disturbed by the recent Constitutional Court ruling compelling Zuma to return to the commission of inquiry into state capture.

Malema, Dali Mpofu as well as the ANC's Tony Yengeni and Mzwandile Masina met with the former leader over tea last week. They have all since refused to divulge what was discussed in the meeting.

The MKMVA said it would also launch a public programme to show support for the embattled president.

Maphatsoe said they wanted to show Zuma he had their backing.

“When someone is having problems, as the MKMVA, we rally together with support.”

