5 more people implicated in Panday-Ngobeni's R47m corruption case

DURBAN - Five more people have been implicated in the R47 million corruption case involving former KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Mmamonnye Ngobeni and controversial businessman Thoshan Panday.

Ngobeni, Panday and seven co-accused allegedly subverted procurement policies within the police and committed fraud during the 2010 Fifa soccer world cup.

The matter, which is being probed by the newly launched Investigating Directorate within the National Prosecuting Authority was heard in the Durban High Court for the first time on Monday.

Ngobeni and Panday were arrested late last year, together with former police senior procurement officer Navin Madhoe and former captain Aswin Narainpershad.

They appeared in absentia in court on Monday in line with COVID-19 protocols, which state that physical appearances of accused should be a last resort.

The five others who have been implicated in the case are all linked to Panday.

They include his wife, mother, sister and brother-in-law.

They are all expected to be formally charged and appear in the Durban Magistrates Court by 7 May.

All nine accused are then expected to appear in the Durban High Court on 21 May for a pre-trial hearing.

