3 people killed in taxi accident in Lone Hill

JOHANNESBURG - Three people have been killed in a taxi accident in Lone Hill.

ER24 paramedics said that 12 other people were also hurt in the crash on the main road earlier on Monday.

Meanwhile, another two people have been killed, and 14 others injured when their taxi rolled on the N1 northbound in Grasmere on Monday morning.

Paramedics arrived on the scene to find the taxi on its roof on the side of the road, with several people lying around the vehicle.

The injured, who sustained injuries ranging from critical to minor, have been transported to nearby hospitals for further care.

Police are conducting further investigations.

