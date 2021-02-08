110 more COVID-19 deaths, 2,435 new infections reported in SA - Health Dept

These latest figures, recorded over the past 24 hours, have pushed South Africa's death toll to 46,290 and our known caseload since the start of the outbreak to just over 1,476,000.

JOHANNESBURG - The Health Department said that 110 more people had died after contracting the coronavirus and that 2,435 infections were picked up.

These latest figures, recorded over the past 24 hours, have pushed South Africa's death toll to 46,290 and our known caseload since the start of the outbreak to just over 1,476,000.

The recovery rate has edged up to 92%, with more than 1,360,000 people have recuperated so far.

Today the cumulative number of #COVID19 cases identified in SA is 1 466 767 and the number of new cases is 2535. We report a further 261 COVID-19 deaths. which brings the total to 45 605 deaths. Our recoveries now stand at 1 360 204, representing a recovery rate of 92% pic.twitter.com/1R4Rq2OWne Department of Health (@HealthZA) February 7, 2021

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.