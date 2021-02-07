Zikalala: SA has lost an icon following death of ex-MEC Meshack Radebe

Radebe died yesterday, following a short illness at the age of 71.

JOHANNESBURG - KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala on Sunday said the country has lost an icon following the passing of former MEC for agriculture and struggle stalwart Meshack Radebe.

The former MEC served in various roles in local government and the African National Congress including the role of former KZN legislature deputy speaker.

Zikalala has hailed the prominent politician as a peacemaker following his critical role in stabilising relations between the ANC and Inkatha Freedom Party at the height of political violence before and after the dawn of democracy.

“He spearheaded the process of building peace between the ANC and IFP and it brought hope that we can achieve peace and democracy throughout the province of KwaZulu-Natal.”

