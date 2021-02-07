WC Premier condemns attack on journalists at Fish Hoek anti-lockdown protest

In a video she posted on Twitter, eNCA reporter Monique Mortlock said she had been assaulted by one of the protest organisers.

JOHANNESBURG – Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has condemned an attack on journalists by protester in Cape Town.

A small group of Capetonians gathered at Fish Hoek beach on Saturday, calling for an end to the lockdown.

We are on Fish Hoek Beach to cover the #WeAreMore protest against lockdown. But one of the organisers just assaulted me, even with officers around us. He refuses to speak to me because Im wearing a mask. @eNCA pic.twitter.com/BYx991Qmd0 Monique Mortlock (@MoniqueMortlock) February 6, 2021

Police subsequently handcuffed the man and put him in a police van.

_NewzRoom Afrika _journalist Athi Mtongana was part of the group of journalists who were attacked on Saturday.

Mtongana said they were told anyone who wears a mask 'supports paedophiles'. She posted a video of the verbal attack by an elderly woman.

They claim that leaders of the country are paedophiles. And anyone that wears a mask supports them. #EndLockdownProtest pic.twitter.com/l68he6a2WM Athi Mtongana (@Artii_M) February 6, 2021

Premier Winde described the behaviour of the protesters as unacceptable.

He said he stood firmly against such behaviour adding that he also condemned the complete disregard for COVID-19 regulations.

1/3 I strongly condemn the abuse of journalists by protesters at Fish Hoek beach today, as well as the complete disregard for Covid-19 regulations and the law. Premier Alan Winde (@alanwinde) February 6, 2021

