SAPS: Clothes attached to body found at sea match missing Herolds Bay toddler's

CAPE TOWN - Police say the clothes attached to the body of a little girl that was found at sea matches the description of a Herolds Bay missing toddler.

The two-year-old was travelling with her eight-year-old brother and 34-year-old mother in a car which plunged down a cliff in the area last month.

The boy, however, managed to escape the vehicle in time.

The police's Malcolm Pojie said a fisherman spotted the little girl's body floating at sea between Kleinkrantz and Swartvlei on Friday.

“After the fisherman saw the body floating in the ocean, he alerted authorities and told them about his find.

Members of the NSRI retrieved the body and handed it over to the pathology for forensic testing.”

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death: “The description of clothing indicates that it might be the three-year-old. The parents have been informed. DNA testing will also be done to identify the identity of the remains that were found.”

