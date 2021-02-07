SA records over 3000 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours

The death toll has passed the 46,000 mark after authorities recorded 278 fatalities in the last day.

JOHANNESBURG – There were 3,184 new cases of COVID19 reported over the past 24 hours in South Africa, which pushed the total number of infections to 1,473,700.

The death toll has passed the 46,000 mark after authorities recorded 278 fatalities in the last day.

KwaZulu-Natal had the most fatalities with 109 deaths recorded, its followed by the Western Cape with 57 deaths, Gauteng with 50, the Free State and Eastern Cape both reported 20 fatalities while Mpumalanga had 19 deaths and Limpopo had 3.

The recovery rate was on the upward trajectory with 91%, meaning 1,340,497 people had recovered since the outbreak of the virus in the country.

There were 87,023 active cases in the country, with 40,309 recorded in KwaZulu Natal.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.