Police urged to seek help after NC constable wounds girlfriend, kills himself

It's understood the couple was arguing when the constable (28) shot his girlfriend before turning the gun on himself. The woman (30) was taken to hospital.

CAPE TOWN – Police in the Northern Cape have urged officers to seek help when experiencing difficulties in their personal lives. This comes after an inquest investigation was launched after constable shot and wounded his girlfriend.

The 28-year-old officer then turned his work firearm on himself and died instantly on Saturday.

It is understood the couple had an argument however, the details remain scant.

The 30-year-old woman was admitted to hospital where she received medical attention.

The police's Mohale Ramatseba said: “The motive for the incident is not yet established. Police officials are urged to seek help from the SAPS employee health and wellness offices if they experience relationship difficulties. Police investigations are continuing.”

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.