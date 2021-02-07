Manhunt for 5 suspects in Gugulethu mall shooting continues

Four victims, including an 11-year-old girl, were shot when criminals ransacked a retail store in the centre on Saturday and stole cellphones.

CAPE TOWN – The Western Cape police were searching for five gunmen following a robbery and shootout at a Gugulethu mall.

Four victims, including an 11-year-old girl, were struck by stray bullets.

The criminals ransacked a retail store in the centre on Saturday and stole cellphones.

The police's Andre Traut said two security officials were also shot.

“They shot and wounded two security guards, aged 38 and 48, before managing to get away. The injured victims were taken to hospital. Any persons with information regarding the whereabouts of the suspects is kindly requested to contact crime stop.”

#sapsWC Five armed suspects are sought after robbery at a Gugulethu mall which left 4 people injured earlier today. Any person with information regarding the whereabouts of the suspects is kindly requested to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111. SWhttps://t.co/ca4Nmx8LCr pic.twitter.com/35t9U0jtqX SA Police Service (@SAPoliceService) February 6, 2021

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.