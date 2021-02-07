Man arrested for murder of George woman (21) to appear in court on Monday

CAPE TOWN – A man has been arrested following the murder of a woman in George this weekend.

It's believed the 21-year-old woman sought help, after being assaulted, by knocking on the door of a house during the early hours of Saturday, where she collapsed.

The Police's Chris Spies said: “An occupant opened the door when a woman collapsed. The investigations on scene revealed that the woman sustained stab wounds to the back and shoulder. She was declared dead by paramedics on scene. The suspect remains in custody.”

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of the victim's death.

The 23-year-old murder suspect is due to appear in the George Magistrates' Court on Monday.

