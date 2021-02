Eyewitness News brings you the winning lotto results. Were you a winner?

JOHANNESBURG –The winning results from the Lotto draw on Saturday, 06 February 2021 are:

LOTTO: : 05, 14, 15, 17, 26, 33 B: 47

LOTTO PLUS 1: 11, 15, 18, 27, 28, 48 B: 20

LOTTO PLUS 2: 26, 28, 30, 32, 45, 49 B: 24

