Lockdown for who? Buffalo City partygoers totally disregard COVID regulations

A video of overcrowded revellers in East London has gone viral on social media. In it, no social distancing is implemented and only one woman is seen with a mask on.

CAPE TOWN – Following an alarming video on social media, the Buffalo City Metro has urged businesses and the public to adhere to COVID-19 health and safety regulations.

The video shows revellers inside an East London venue partying while disregarding directives.

It's been six days since level three restrictions were readjusted and the ban on alcohol sales was lifted.

In the video, revellers at an East London venue can be seen downing liquor while maintaining close contact.

It appears no social distancing measures were being implemented.

Only one woman was seen wearing a mask in the packed venue which exceeded its capacity, while the maskless DJ also touches hands with one partygoer.

The Buffalo City Metro's Samkelo Ngwenya.

“We are calling on businesses to respect the law and put the lives over profit. Those businesses were practicing the regulations properly before the resumption of alcohol, and we are calling on them to do the right thing.

