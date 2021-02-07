20°C / 22°C
Go

King Zwelithini in ICU due to unstable glucose levels

The king is a known diabetic.

Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini greets his supporters at The Moses Mabhida Football Stadium in Durban on 7 October 2018. Picture: AFP
Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini greets his supporters at The Moses Mabhida Football Stadium in Durban on 7 October 2018. Picture: AFP
14 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini has been placed in intensive care unit (ICU) due to unstable glucose levels.

The king is a known diabetic.

In a statement released on Sunday, Inkatha Freedom Party MP and traditional prime minister of Zulu monarch and nation Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi said over the past weeks, several unstable glucose readings raised concerns and His Majesty had to seek medical attention.

Buthelezi said medics have as a result felt necessary to place him in ICU to closely monitor and deal with the matter.

He has assured the Zulu nation that Zwelithini is receiving the necessary care for his condition and Minister of Health Zweli Mkhize has been fully briefed.

