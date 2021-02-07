Gauteng ANC says it wants space to conclude hearings against Masuku, Diko

Masuku and Diko were referred to the party’s disciplinary committee over their alleged roles in PPE corruption and tender irregularities.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) in Gauteng wants to be given space to conclude a disciplinary hearing involving axed Health MEC Bandile Masuku and presidential spokesperson Khusela Diko.

Masuku faces charges relating to his alleged failure to exercise oversight as Health MEC and bringing the AND into disrepute.

Diko is accused of failing to disclose her financial interest.

The matter relates to a R139 million tender awarded to a company owned by her husband, Thansisizwe Diko.

The hearing began on Saturday after it was postponed last month.

ANC Gauteng spokespeople Bones Modise said processes were well on track.

“So we ask that, until such has happened, we give space to process to conduct its business without any interferences so that the process can be legitimate and have integrity.”

Upon conclusion, the secretary will convene a special provincial executive committee meeting to receive a report for processing.

