Eskom suspends stage 2 load shedding on Sunday

South African's were saddled with stage 2 load shedding on Friday after Eskom experienced coal challenges affected by heavy rainfall at the Medupi power station.

JOHANNESBURG – Eskom said it would suspend load shedding from this hour due to enough generation capacity.

The planned power cuts were expected to end at 11 pm on Sunday night. However, Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said this has changed.

“Since Friday evening Eskom teams returned four generation units to service at the Medupi power station, as the coal constraints have improved. Another two generation units also returned to service during the same period, while emergency generation reserves also sufficiently recovered.”

#POWERALERT1



Eskom will be suspending loadshedding from 08:00 this morning as generation capacity

recovers pic.twitter.com/BjdUhrlL0X Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) February 7, 2021

