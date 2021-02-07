‘Don’t take the law into your hands’ – Nyanga residents plead with taxi industry

The Nyanga community forum has pleaded with the taxi industry to end the violence after two men, who are believed to be taxi owners, were shot dead while seated in their vehicle in Nyanga on Friday.

CAPE TOWN – A search has been launched by Nyanga detectives for the gunmen behind the murders of two men who were believed to be taxi owners.

The men were seated inside a vehicle when suspects opened fire on Friday.

Several taxi-related shootings have occurred in the crime-ridden area in recent years.

Multiple people have lost their lives and suffered wounds due to taxi violence in Nyanga.

The local community policing forum's Dumisani Qwebe said two taxi owners were the latest victims.

Qwebe said residents are bracing for retaliation attacks.

"We are kindly requesting all taxi industry owners, whenever there is a problem, they must not take the law into their own hands. They must sit down and discuss."

Additional law enforcement officers have since been deployed to assist police with monitoring the precinct.

Those who might have information regarding the attack are urged to alert authorities.

