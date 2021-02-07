Denosa: Money recovered from corruption must be used to buy proper PPE

In its probe into PPE corruption, the SIU found some of the PPE delivered was substandard, and Denisa Cassim Lekhoathi said that posed some health risks to its members.

JOHANNESBURG – Following the Special Investigating Unit’s (SIU) investigation into personal protective equipment (PPE) tender fraud, the Democratic Nursing Organisation of South Africa (Denosa) said it wants money stolen from irregular deals to be recovered.

The SIU announced money siphoned in the procurement of PPE must be paid back.

The unit has been investigating more than 1,000 cases of corruption in the awarding of PPE tenders amounting to more than R13 billion.

Irregularities, political interference and corruption were amongst the findings of an SIU report on dodgy PPE contracts.

The unit said such cases, investigated between April and November last year, involve more than R13 billion.

“The monies that must be recovered, or have been recovered, must [be used to] procure proper PPE.”

Lekhoathi warned of a class-action lawsuit against companies who were implicated in the SIU report.

Most cases were reported in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

