ANC resumes Masuku, Diko disciplinary hearing after January postponement

JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress (ANC) has confirmed the disciplinary hearing of axed Gauteng Health MEC Bandile Masuku and suspended presidential spokesperson Khusela Diko has resumed after it was postponed last month.

Masuku and Diko were hauled before the disciplinary committee after allegations of impropriety in the awarding of a personal protective equipment (PPE) tender.

The hearing was delayed due to requests for new documents and records.

Since the PPE scandal emerged Masuku was fired as health MEC while Diko was placed on special leave of absence from her role as presidential spokesperson.

The pair were now before the ANC’s disciplinary committee for their alleged role in PPE corruption valued at more than R100 million.

ANC Gauteng spokesperson Bones Modise said the hearing began on Saturday.

“Upon conclusion, the provincial secretary will convene a special provincial executive committee [PEC] meeting to receive the report of the disciplinary committee for PEC processing.”

Its expected the hearing will be concluded later this month.

Meanwhile, Masuku has challenged the findings against him.

