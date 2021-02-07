2 killed, girl (6) amongst 3 injured in Fochville crash

Paramedics said there was a head-on collision between two vehicles near the N12 on Saturday night.

JOHANNESBURG – Two people have died and three others, including a six-year-old child, have been injured following a car crash in Fochville.

Various emergency medical service arrived at the scene and managed to treat some of the victims.

ER24'S Ross Cambell said: “ER24 paramedics, GPG, the Traffic and Fire Departments and another private service were already on scene. One adult male who was still entrapped in one of the vehicles had already been declared dead-on-arrival. The provincial services also treated and transported another critical adult male patient who unfortunately later died due to his injuries. The South African Police Services were also on the scene for further investigations.”

Police have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the collision.

