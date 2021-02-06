Will Zuma change his mind about ditching Zondo commission after ‘tea session’?

JOHANNESBURG – After he hosted the Economic Freedom Fighters’ (EFF) leader Julius Malema and his entourage for tea, there was still no telling whether former President Jacob Zuma would change his mind and return to the State Capture Commission.

Malema, the EFF’s Dali Mpofu and Zuma's allies in the African National Congress (ANC) Tony Yengeni and Mzwandile Masina met with the former statesman at his Nkandla home on Friday.

This after Zuma publicly announced plans to defy a Constitutional Court order to return to the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture.

The EFF refused to divulge details of the meeting.

Will or won’t he remains a question when it comes to President Zuma’s appearance at the State Capture Commission this month.

Even after spending hours sipping tea with those who have been calling for him to take the stand, his next move remains unclear.

EFF spokesperson Vuyani Phambo refused to share any details, instead labelling the gathering as nothing more than a tea session.

“There was no agenda, as you know. As the invite, which said ‘let’s have tea’ – they had tea. There was no discussion around any other thing.”

ANC stalwarts called on the party to distance itself from the former leader and his recent statement.

Zuma’s set to appear before the commission from 15 February 2021.

