Skwatta Kamp’s Nish succumbs to COVID-related complications

JOHANNESBURG – Skwatta Kamp group member Musawenkosi Molefe, popularly known as Nish, has died.

The group confirmed the news on Friday, saying that he died due to COVID-19 complications after a lengthy stay in hospital.

The award-winning hip-hop group which consisted of seven members – Infa, Nish, Shugasmakx, Flabba, Nemza, Bozza and most recently_Relo, _now has five members.

Nish's death comes seven years after the passing of another member Nkululeko Habedi, popularly known as _Flabba. _

Rest easy NISH Skwatta Kamp will not be the same without u pic.twitter.com/e8cZgxMYL1 DJ Complexion (@DjComplexion) February 5, 2021

The music industry and SA hip hop fans paid tribute to the rapper, some expressing sadness over the number of artists who had died due to COVID-19.

This #Covid19 thing seems to attack certain group only: Member of SAMA award-winning group Skwatta Kamp, Musawenkosi Nish Molefe has passed away just now

pic.twitter.com/xwjBYyYQzB Sithembiso (@Sithembiso17) February 5, 2021

The South African Hip Hop fraternity mourns the death of rapper and Skwatta Kamp member Musawenkosi Nish Molefe, wed like to send our condolences to his friends and family during this difficult time. May his soul rest in eternal peace #RIPNish pic.twitter.com/3nbW1LM46Q #SAHHA2020 (@SA_HipHopAwards) February 5, 2021

