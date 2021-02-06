20°C / 22°C
Skwatta Kamp’s Nish succumbs to COVID-related complications

Nish's death comes seven years after the passing of another member - Sindisiwe Manqele popularly known as Flabba.

On Friday 5 February 2021 Skwatta Kamp announced its member Musawenkosi Nish Molefe died due to COVID-19 complications after a lengthy stay in hospital. Picture: Screengrab/YouTube
On Friday 5 February 2021 Skwatta Kamp announced its member Musawenkosi Nish Molefe died due to COVID-19 complications after a lengthy stay in hospital. Picture: Screengrab/YouTube
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG – Skwatta Kamp group member Musawenkosi Molefe, popularly known as Nish, has died.

The group confirmed the news on Friday, saying that he died due to COVID-19 complications after a lengthy stay in hospital.

The award-winning hip-hop group which consisted of seven members – Infa, Nish, Shugasmakx, Flabba, Nemza, Bozza and most recently_Relo, _now has five members.

Nish's death comes seven years after the passing of another member Nkululeko Habedi, popularly known as _Flabba. _

The music industry and SA hip hop fans paid tribute to the rapper, some expressing sadness over the number of artists who had died due to COVID-19.

