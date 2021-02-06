Sibongile Khumalo reminded SA of the healing power of art

Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa gave the keynote address at the songstress’s funeral at the Market Theatre in Johannesburg on Saturday morning.

JOHANNESBURG – Arts Minister Nathi Mthethwa said on Saturday that the late music icon Sibongile Khumalo reminded the country of the healing power of art.

“Sibongile Khumalo was herself destined for greatness. She grew up in a home of consciousness, black identity, and the quest for liberation where her own outlook as a pan-Africanist were nurtured by great stalwarts of our country.”

Khumalo contributed to South Africa's jazz and opera industry with songs such as Thula Mama, Sabela and Yakhalinkomo.

Earlier her brother Lindumuzi Mngoma said the singer had not been well for some time before her passing last week.

“The last days of her life were hard for the family because she was not even able to communicate. We are hoping that friends and relatives that were aggrieved that they were not able to see her in her last days will understand and pardon us for not making her condition public.”

The award-winning icon affectionately known as MaMngoma passed away last week at age of 63.

