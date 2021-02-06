SA records 22nd day of drop in active COVID-19 cases

According to the department of health, South Africa is currently battling 88, 996 active cases, and of those over 39,600 are in KwaZulu-Natal, followed by just under 12,000 in the Western Cape.

JOHANNESBURG – As the COVID-19 recovery rate slowly climbs, the country has recorded its 22nd consecutive day of a drop in the number of active cases.

Since 15 January the recovery rate climbed to 90.8%

At the same time, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has reassured members of Parliament of the safety of the millions of vaccine doses bought by the government.

Mkhize said the country has adequate cold storage facilities to house some of the vaccines that require ultra-low temperatures.

The minister on Friday briefed Members of Parliament (MP) about the vaccine rollout following the arrival of one million doses on Monday.

Mkhize said South Africa is on course to vaccinate 40 million people before the end of the year. He said South Africa is expecting 20 million vaccine doses from Pfizer in addition to the 1 million Astrazeneca doses that arrived on Monday.

