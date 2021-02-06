Robbery shootout at Gugulethu mall leaves 4 people, including child, injured

It’s understood four people, including a child, have been shot and wounded following a robbery in the shopping centre earlier on Saturday.

CAPE TOWN - A shootout has occurred at a mall in Gugulethu, in the Western Cape.



It’s understood four people, including a child, have been shot and wounded following a robbery in the shopping centre earlier on Saturday.

The police's Andre Traut said the unknown gunmen also shot and wounded two security guards before making their getting away.

“Five armed suspects are being sought by detectives following a shootout at a Gugulethu Mall, which left four people injured earlier today. While fleeing the crime scene, they randomly shot at shoppers, injuring a 51-year-old female and an 11-year-old girl.”

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.