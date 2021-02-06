Oversight function only allocated 2.5% of National Assembly's R2 bln budget

National Assembly House Chairperson of Committees Cedric Frolick told the State Capture Commission that this money was nowhere near enough for all the work that has to be done to hold the executive to account.

National Assembly House Chairperson of Committees Cedric Frolick told the commission that this money was nowhere near enough for all the work that has to be done to hold the executive to account.

The State Capture Commission has heard from several witnesses that Parliamentary oversight was already compromised by the African National Congress's (ANC)unwillingness to hold its Members of Parliament and Ministers to account.

And sometimes the party uses its majority to undermine investigations.

Frolick said the most important function of the National Assembly was allocated on 2.5% of the total budget of the legislature.

“…and this is out of a budget of R2 billion. We spend between R50 million and R60 million.”

He said this was nowhere near enough.

“At any given time, you will find that there are between 30 to 40 bills in Parliament, and part of the oversight and accountability model also has a section that clearly sets out what public participation must be. So advertisement is one element, and any advert going out to newspapers these days costs at least a quarter of a million rand (R250,000) per advert for public comment. Another element would be radio stations advertisements.”

Frolick said as the budget was also expected to cover travel for committees when they undertake site visits, and venue hire.

