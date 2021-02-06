‘Nish was a very funny guy, him and Flabba were the same’ - Slikour

Speaking on behalf of rap group Skwatta Kamp, Siyabonga 'Slikour' Metane said mourning their close friend during this time has been difficult.

JOHANNESBURG – Tributes continue to pour following the death of _Skwatta Kamp _group member, Musawenkosi Molefe, who was popularly known as Nish.

Nish died on Friday due to COVID-19-related complications following a lengthy stay in hospital.

Members from the award-winning South African hip hop group say they cannot come to terms with his passing.

“We don’t even know what to do. It's the worst time to lose a person because we don’t know how to mourn. You can’t go to the family, you can’t even go to their house and support because of the conditions we are in right now. It’s like it never happened because you don’t get to bid farewell. Virtual is not good enough.”

Slikour described Molefe as the humorous instigator in the group who wasn't too concerned about being in the spotlight.

“He was a very funny guy, but he wasn’t always trying to be the guy who was in front of the camera or the guy who was trying to be known. Him and Flabba were the same, but he was a huge part of what was happening in the background in the group. From the thoughts of the group, the motivation, the humour and sarcasm in the group.”

Nish's death comes seven years after Nkululeko Flabba Habedi died, leaving the group with only five members from the original seven.

WATCH: Skwatta Kamp - Umoya (Warning: Song lyrics contain profanities)