Nearly 300 new COVID deaths, SA recovery rate at 90.8%

JOHANNESBURG/CAPE TOWN – South Africa has recorded 3,749 new cases of COVID-19 over the last 24 hours, which brought the caseload to almost 1,5 million.

Two-hundred-and-ninety-seven fatalities were reported in the past day, pushing the number of people who succumbed to the virus here at home to 45,902.

The recovery rate is at 90.8% meaning there were now over 1,3 million people who recuperated from the virus since its outbreak.

At the same time, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has reassured members of Parliament of the safety of the millions of vaccine doses bought by the government.

Mkhize said the country has adequate cold storage facilities to house some of the vaccines that require ultra-low temperatures.

The minister on Friday briefed Members of Parliament (MP) about the vaccine rollout following the arrival of one million doses on Monday.

Mkhize said South Africa is on course to vaccinate 40 million people before the end of the year. He said South Africa is expecting 20 million vaccine doses from Pfizer in addition to the 1 million Astrazeneca doses that arrived on Monday.

“In any situation when you deal with a therapeutic agency, vaccines and so on, you should anticipate a few things. Firstly, that they would have gone through a rigorous scientific analysis to indicate the level of safety and in this case, we do have that.

Deputy Director-General Anban Pillay said institutions like universities have adequate cold storage for the vaccines.

“We have been able to get a fair bit of support from some of the universities who have minus 70 degrees fridges, so we would probably be able to borrow some of those and keep them as vaccine storage for a temporary period of time.”

