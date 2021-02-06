NC SAPS officer shoots himself after allegedly shooting, wounding girlfriend

The couple reportedly had a quarrel during the early hours of Saturday morning.

CAPE TOWN - A Northern Cape police office has died after allegedly shooting and wounding his girlfriend, before turning the gun on himself.

The Police's Mohale Ramatseba explained: “It is reported that early this morning, at around 1 am, the constable had an argument with his girlfriend. It is alleged the girlfriend has been shot and admitted to hospital for treatment. The police constable later turned his firearm on himself and was certified dead on the scene.”

The motive is yet to be established and an inquest docket has been registered for further investigation.

